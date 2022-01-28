Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Infiniti G37

136,157 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti G37

2012 Infiniti G37

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

Base

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1644339960
  2. 1644339960
  3. 1644339960
  4. 1644339960
  5. 1644339960
  6. 1644339960
  7. 1644339960
  8. 1644339960
  9. 1644339960
  10. 1644339960
  11. 1644340312
  12. 1644340312
  13. 1644340312
  14. 1644339960
  15. 1644339960
  16. 1644339960
  17. 1644339960
  18. 1644339960
  19. 1644339960
  20. 1644339960
  21. 1644339960
  22. 1644339960
  23. 1644339960
  24. 1644339960
  25. 1644339960
  26. 1644339960
  27. 1644339960
  28. 1644339960
  29. 1644339960
  30. 1644339960
  31. 1644339960
  32. 1644339960
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193042
  • Stock #: 022
  • VIN: JN1CV6FE9CM201464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 022
  • Mileage 136,157 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Infiniti G37 Convertible

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2010 Volkswagen City...
 122,453 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit Sport
 236,455 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 65,455 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory