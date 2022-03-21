2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 8 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8674130

8674130 VIN: WDDKK5KFXCF175641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 101,855 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

