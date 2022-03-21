Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

101,855 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

E 350 CONVERTIBLE

E 350 CONVERTIBLE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8674130
  VIN: WDDKK5KFXCF175641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

