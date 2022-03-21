$30,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 CONVERTIBLE
Location
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8674130
- VIN: WDDKK5KFXCF175641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 101,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
