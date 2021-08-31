Menu
2012 Smart fortwo

61,624 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Pure

Location

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

61,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7786506
  • Stock #: 014
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA6CK573814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,624 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SMART FORTWO - PURE 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

