Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

134,828 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1652278254
  2. 1652278257
  3. 1652278252
  4. 1652278255
  5. 1652278257
  6. 1652278257
  7. 1652278256
  8. 1652278256
  9. 1652278257
  10. 1652278257
  11. 1652278258
  12. 1652278257
  13. 1652278258
  14. 1652278257
  15. 1652278257
  16. 1652278258
  17. 1652278257
  18. 1652278258
  19. 1652278258
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

134,828KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8569496
  • Stock #: 004
  • VIN: JS3TD0D64C4100021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,828 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SUZUKI GRAND VITARA 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2013 Ford Focus SE
 107,403 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 202,965 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 150,890 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory