2012 Toyota 4Runner

183,799 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2012 Toyota 4Runner

2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,799KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217946
  • Stock #: 037
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3C5100152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 037
  • Mileage 183,799 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 

LEATHER INTERIOR, GREAT CONDITION, UNDERCOATED, NO ACCIDENTS (CARPOOF AVAILABLE)

INQUIRE TODAY!!!!

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

