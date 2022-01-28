2012 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8183181

8183181 Stock #: 006

006 VIN: 2T1BU4EE6CC909332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,601 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.