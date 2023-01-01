$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
452,816KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10520358
- VIN: 5TDJK3DC9CS037375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 452,816 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
