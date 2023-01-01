Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

452,816 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1696701352
  2. 1696701352
  3. 1696701352
  4. 1696701352
  5. 1696701352
  6. 1696701352
  7. 1696701352
  8. 1696701352
  9. 1696701352
  10. 1696701352
  11. 1696701352
  12. 1696701352
  13. 1696701352
  14. 1696701352
  15. 1696701352
  16. 1696701352
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
452,816KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520358
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DC9CS037375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 452,816 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2009 Honda Civic DX-G
 296,767 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 175,052 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 149,500 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Main

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory