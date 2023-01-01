2012 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 2 , 8 1 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10520358

10520358 VIN: 5TDJK3DC9CS037375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 452,816 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.