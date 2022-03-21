2013 Dodge Dart

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 2 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8681066

8681066 Stock #: 006

006 VIN: 1C3CDFBA9DD220847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,245 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

