2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 4 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7730998

7730998 Stock #: 055

055 VIN: 1FTFW1ET9DKF56481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 220,423 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

