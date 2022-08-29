Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

208,967 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1668101599
  2. 1668101605
  3. 1668101603
  4. 1668101603
  5. 1668101605
  6. 1668101605
  7. 1668101605
  8. 1668101604
  9. 1668101604
  10. 1668101605
  11. 1668101604
  12. 1668101604
  13. 1668101605
  14. 1668101605
  15. 1668101604
  16. 1668101604
  17. 1668101605
  18. 1668101605
  19. 1668101605
  20. 1668101605
  21. 1668101624
  22. 1668101625
  23. 1668101625
  24. 1668101625
  25. 1668101625
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

208,967KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9274528
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8DG002697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,967 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 208,967 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX Tech ...
 119,925 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 140,541 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory