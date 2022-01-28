Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

138,942 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,942KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8168602
  Stock #: 058
  VIN: 1G1P75SZ7E7114667

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 058
  Mileage 138,942 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel ** Fully Loaded**

Leather loaded - Navigation - Heated seats - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Back-up Camera 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

