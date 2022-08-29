$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cars in Lobo
519-666-2800
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9282625
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG7ER284866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,167 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
