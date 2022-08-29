Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1662740757
  2. 1662740758
  3. 1662740759
  4. 1662740758
  5. 1662740759
  6. 1662740759
  7. 1662740759
  8. 1662740759
  9. 1662740756
  10. 1662740755
  11. 1662740759
  12. 1662740756
  13. 1662740759
  14. 1662740759
  15. 1662740759
  16. 1662740759
  17. 1662740760
  18. 1662740758
  19. 1662740758
  20. 1662740757
  21. 1662740795
  22. 1662740795
  23. 1662740796
  24. 1662740796
  25. 1662740796
  26. 1662740796
  27. 1662740796
  28. 1662740795
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9042454
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8EKG27767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla CE
 212,559 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 134,388 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory