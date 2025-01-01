$13,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,869KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0EG160579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,869 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LOBO Motors
2016 Ford Focus SE 180,157 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla CE 135,959 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 243,512 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Email LOBO Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-666-XXXX(click to show)
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing>
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2014 GMC Sierra 1500