Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Komoka, ON

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

240,869 KM

Details Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12679749

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1750777325
  2. 1750777324
  3. 1750777324
  4. 1750777324
  5. 1750777325
  6. 1750777324
  7. 1750777324
  8. 1750777324
  9. 1750777324
  10. 1750777324
  11. 1750777325
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,869KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0EG160579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LOBO Motors

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 180,157 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Komoka, ON
2011 Toyota Corolla CE 135,959 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 243,512 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2014 GMC Sierra 1500