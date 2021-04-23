Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Sorento

88,335 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1620250871
  2. 1620250871
  3. 1620250871
  4. 1620250871
  5. 1620250871
  6. 1620250871
  7. 1620250871
  8. 1620250871
  9. 1620250871
  10. 1620250871
  11. 1620250871
  12. 1620250871
  13. 1620250871
  14. 1620250871
  15. 1620250871
  16. 1620250871
  17. 1620250871
  18. 1620250871
  19. 1620250871
  20. 1620250871
  21. 1620250871
  22. 1620250871
  23. 1620250871
  24. 1620250871
  25. 1620250871
  26. 1620250871
  27. 1620250871
  28. 1620250871
  29. 1620250871
  30. 1620250871
  31. 1620250871
  32. 1620250871
  33. 1620250871
  34. 1620250871
  35. 1620250871
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

88,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996203
  • Stock #: 061
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA78EG440758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 061
  • Mileage 88,335 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Sorento 

LEATHER LOADED - REAR VIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - MOONROOF - HEATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2014 Kia Sorento
 88,335 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 119,782 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Sonata
 191,622 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory