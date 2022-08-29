Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

111,593 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

111,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9031141
  • Stock #: 025
  • VIN: JA32V2FW9EU603688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,593 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MITSUBISHI LANCER! LOW KM // AWD // FULLY LOADED 

*REBUILT TITLE* 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

