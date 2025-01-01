Menu
2015 AUDI A6 TECHNIK PKG 3.0L AWD 

LOCALLY OWNED VEHICLE, COMES FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA/360 CAM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SOLD CERTIFIED INCLUDED OF THE PRICE OF $13,995.  INQUIRE OR COME IN TODAY!!!

 

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We're here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,689KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 AUDI A6 TECHNIK PKG 3.0L AWD 

LOCALLY OWNED VEHICLE, COMES FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA/360 CAM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SOLD CERTIFIED INCLUDED OF THE PRICE OF $13,995.  INQUIRE OR COME IN TODAY!!!

 

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

