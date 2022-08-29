Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

158,517 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1666890493
  2. 1666890494
  3. 1666890494
  4. 1666890493
  5. 1666890493
  6. 1666890493
  7. 1666890494
  8. 1666890493
  9. 1666890494
  10. 1666890493
  11. 1666890493
  12. 1666890490
  13. 1666890494
  14. 1666890491
  15. 1666890491
  16. 1666890492
  17. 1666890491
  18. 1666890493
  19. 1666890493
  20. 1666890493
  21. 1666890514
  22. 1666890514
  23. 1666890515
  24. 1666890515
  25. 1666890514
  26. 1666890514
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,517KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219847
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG7FR501870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY! VERY LOW KM 158,XXX 

*TOURING* TOP OF THE LINE // NO ACCIDENTS // 2 OWNERS (LAST OWNER WAS IN 2016)

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 -226-700-8126
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226-700-8126)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2011 Acura MDX Tech ...
 144,743 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX Tech ...
 107,402 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 94,211 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory