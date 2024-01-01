Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda Accord LX for sale in Komoka, ON

2015 Honda Accord

177,286 KM

Details Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Accord

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

LX

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1707408333
  2. 1707408333
  3. 1707408333
  4. 1707408333
  5. 1707408333
  6. 1707408333
  7. 1707408333
  8. 1707408333
  9. 1707408333
  10. 1707408333
  11. 1707408333
  12. 1707408333
  13. 1707408333
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,286KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F32FA800688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LOBO Motors

Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Komoka, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 180,474 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Komoka, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE 243,772 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport for sale in Komoka, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 223,002 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord