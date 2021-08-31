Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

199,546 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1635265100
  2. 1635265100
  3. 1635265100
  4. 1635265100
  5. 1635265100
  6. 1635265100
  7. 1635265100
  8. 1635265100
  9. 1635265100
  10. 1635265100
  11. 1635265100
  12. 1635265100
  13. 1635265100
  14. 1635265100
  15. 1635265100
  16. 1635265100
  17. 1635265100
  18. 1635265100
  19. 1635265100
  20. 1635265100
  21. 1635265100
  22. 1635265100
  23. 1635265100
  24. 1635265100
  25. 1635265100
  26. 1635265100
  27. 1635265100
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811214
  • Stock #: 066
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E58FA801170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 066
  • Mileage 199,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Accord Sport

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2008 Ford F-150 XLT
 195,346 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic SI
 153,496 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Lucerne CX
 198,046 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory