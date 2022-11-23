Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1669748441
  2. 1669748441
  3. 1669748441
  4. 1669748441
  5. 1669748439
  6. 1669748440
  7. 1669748439
  8. 1669748440
  9. 1669748440
  10. 1669748441
  11. 1669748440
  12. 1669748440
  13. 1669748441
  14. 1669748439
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9339400
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH035105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LOBO Motors

2015 Honda Civic EX
 0 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2003 Volkswagen Pass...
 255,893 KM
$4,599 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 104,571 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory