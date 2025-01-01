Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13276163

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1764715319
  2. 1764715319
  3. 1764715319
  4. 1764715319
  5. 1764715319
  6. 1764715319
  7. 1764715319
  8. 1764715319
  9. 1764715319
  10. 1764715319
  11. 1764715320
  12. 1764715320
  13. 1764715320
  14. 1764715320
  15. 1764715320
  16. 1764715320
  17. 1764715320
  18. 1764715320
  19. 1764715320
  20. 1764715320
  21. 1764715320
  22. 1764715320
  23. 1764715320
  24. 1764715321
  25. 1764715321
  26. 1764715321
  27. 1764715321
  28. 1764715321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury / AWD * Third row Seating * Fully loaded for sale in Komoka, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury / AWD * Third row Seating * Fully loaded 175,919 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Komoka, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring 209,125 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Komoka, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT 100,147 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Main

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2015 Jeep Wrangler