Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

56,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1663955564
  2. 1663955569
  3. 1663955563
  4. 1663955564
  5. 1663955564
  6. 1663955569
  7. 1663955568
  8. 1663955568
  9. 1663955567
  10. 1663955567
  11. 1663955569
  12. 1663955567
  13. 1663955569
  14. 1663955567
  15. 1663955568
  16. 1663955568
  17. 1663955565
  18. 1663955565
  19. 1663955569
  20. 1663955566
  21. 1663955588
  22. 1663955588
  23. 1663955589
  24. 1663955590
  25. 1663955588
  26. 1663955589
  27. 1663955589
  28. 1663955589
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

56,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087844
  • Stock #: 017
  • VIN: KNAGM4A78F5555888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA OPTIMA! VERY LOW KM! 56KM

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2010 Toyota Camry SE
 194,091 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS w/...
 184,527 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX
 56,300 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory