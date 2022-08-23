$18,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-666-2800
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8981662
- Stock #: 026
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1FC865253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 NISSAN ROUGE SL AWD
Excellent condition suv!! fully loaded with leather, panaromic sunroof, heated seats, blind spot sensors, navigation and much more. inquire today!!!
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing.
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.