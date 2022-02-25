$21,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Cars in Lobo
519-666-2800
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
237,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8372307
- VIN: 1C6RR7FM3FS529124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cars in Lobo
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0