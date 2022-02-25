Menu
2015 RAM 1500

237,231 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

237,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8372307
  VIN: 1C6RR7FM3FS529124

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 237,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

