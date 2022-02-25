2015 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 2 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8372307

8372307 VIN: 1C6RR7FM3FS529124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 237,231 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

