$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2015 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Tech Pkg

Location

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

  • 63,262KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139122
  • Stock #: 030
  • VIN: JF2SJCWC8FH576424
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Subaru Forester LIMTIED W/Tech Package, AWD, Excellent condition, Navigation, Back up camera, Sunroof, Heated seats, Inquire Today!!!

 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 

 

Certification is included in the price./ Ask About our Extended Warranties/ Pressure Free Shopping/ No hidden Fees!!!/ Affordable & Competitive pricing/ Carfax/Car proof Available/ Located at 6355 Egremont Rd. N0L 1RO (Fanshawe park Rd.) Follow Fanshawe park Rd 6KM past Hyde park Rd/ We take all trades (vehicles)/ Call us today 519 666 2800/ Contact us Via text msg 24/7 Immediate Response 226 927 2414/ Licensing Extra (Plates & Sticker)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

