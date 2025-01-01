Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris SE for sale in Komoka, ON

2015 Toyota Yaris

46,286 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Yaris

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12679635

2015 Toyota Yaris

SE

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1750773091
  2. 1750773091
  3. 1750773091
  4. 1750773091
  5. 1750773091
  6. 1750773090
  7. 1750773090
  8. 1750773091
  9. 1750773090
  10. 1750773090
  11. 1750773090
  12. 1750773091
  13. 1750773090
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,286KM
Fair Condition
VIN VNKKTUD35FA038068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LOBO Motors

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 180,157 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Komoka, ON
2011 Toyota Corolla CE 135,959 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 243,512 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2015 Toyota Yaris