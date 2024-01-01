Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2016 BUICK VERANO ! </strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519-666-2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226-289-5416</span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

