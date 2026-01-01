2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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<p data-start=139 data-end=305>Chevy Silverado 2016 </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).</strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Office#  519 666 2800 </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TEXT# 519 630 6660</span></strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=312 data-end=770><strong>- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price<br>- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)</strong><br><strong>- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value </strong><br><strong>- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary</strong><br data-start=352 data-end=355><strong>- /CARFAX reports available on all cars</strong><br data-start=462 data-end=465><strong>- /Extended warranty options available</strong><br data-start=590 data-end=593><strong>- /Financing options available</strong><br data-start=642 data-end=645><strong>- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</strong><br data-start=714 data-end=717><strong>- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><strong>Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT

Watch This Vehicle
14431621

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
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Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevy Silverado 2016 

CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!

 

Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. 

 

Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660

 

 

- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value 
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. 

 

Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cars in Lobo

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6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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519-666-2800

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Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500