Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016 HONDA CIVIC EX-T</strong></p><p><strong>(Rebuilt Title)</strong></p><p><strong>Comes certified, Carfax available, 2 Keys! </strong></p><p><strong>(Sporty Sedan, Turbo, Apple Carplay)</strong></p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!</strong><br data-start=197 data-end=200 /><strong data-start=203 data-end=305>Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!<br />Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226 289 3998</strong></p><p data-start=139 data-end=305> </p><p data-start=312 data-end=770><strong data-start=315 data-end=352>- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles</strong><br data-start=352 data-end=355 /><strong data-start=358 data-end=398>- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars</strong><br data-start=398 data-end=401 /><strong data-start=404 data-end=462>- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise</strong><br data-start=462 data-end=465 /><strong data-start=468 data-end=511>- /Extended Warranties Available <br />- /We buy cars outright no purchase <strong data-start=89 data-end=113>necessary</strong><br /></strong><strong data-start=517 data-end=542>- /We Take All Trade-Ins</strong> – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It<br data-start=590 data-end=593 /><strong data-start=596 data-end=642>- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!</strong><br data-start=642 data-end=645 /><strong data-start=648 data-end=714>- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)</strong><br data-start=714 data-end=717 /><strong data-start=720 data-end=770>- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><strong data-start=780 data-end=831>Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!</strong><br data-start=831 data-end=834 />We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.</p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Office# - 519 666 2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998</strong></span></p>

2016 Honda Civic

144,475 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Watch This Vehicle
12923456

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1756576204
  2. 1756576205
  3. 1756576204
  4. 1756576205
  5. 1756576205
  6. 1756576205
  7. 1756576205
  8. 1756576205
  9. 1756576204
  10. 1756576204
  11. 1756576204
  12. 1756576203
  13. 1756576205
  14. 1756576205
  15. 1756576204
  16. 1756576204
  17. 1756576204
  18. 1756576204
  19. 1756576203
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,475KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CIVIC EX-T

(Rebuilt Title)

Comes certified, Carfax available, 2 Keys! 

(Sporty Sedan, Turbo, Apple Carplay)

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

 

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

 

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-T for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 144,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Optima EX for sale in Komoka, ON
2016 Kia Optima EX 255,256 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Komoka, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 179,822 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Main

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2016 Honda Civic