$CALL+ taxes & licensing
EX-T
Location
Cars in Lobo
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,475 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HONDA CIVIC EX-T
(Rebuilt Title)
Comes certified, Carfax available, 2 Keys!
(Sporty Sedan, Turbo, Apple Carplay)
Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON
- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.
Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Vehicle Features
