Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

175,145 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1663798552
  2. 1663798552
  3. 1663798551
  4. 1663798551
  5. 1663798551
  6. 1663798552
  7. 1663798551
  8. 1663798551
  9. 1663798552
  10. 1663798550
  11. 1663798549
  12. 1663798549
  13. 1663798549
  14. 1663798549
  15. 1663798550
  16. 1663798550
  17. 1663798552
  18. 1663798552
  19. 1663798550
  20. 1663798552
  21. 1663798595
  22. 1663798595
  23. 1663798595
  24. 1663798595
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079366
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF3GH265373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2006 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 185,196 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX V6
 70,796 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Edge SE
 204,280 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory