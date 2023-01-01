Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

131,850 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1684601895
  2. 1684601899
  3. 1684601899
  4. 1684601899
  5. 1684601901
  6. 1684601901
  7. 1684601901
  8. 1684601900
  9. 1684601897
  10. 1684601901
  11. 1684601900
  12. 1684601901
  13. 1684601901
  14. 1684601901
  15. 1684601901
  16. 1684601900
  17. 1684601901
  18. 1684601901
  19. 1684601902
  20. 1684601901
  21. 1684601914
  22. 1684601914
  23. 1684601914
  24. 1684601914
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976256
  • Stock #: 024
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE30H6174271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 024
  • Mileage 131,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD PREMIER! 

 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

 

 

 

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 131,850 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 108,108 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX
 181,248 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory