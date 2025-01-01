$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab LTZ REALTREE EDITION
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,680 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO CREW CAB LTZ REALTREE EDITION !
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
519-666-2800