Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,525 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT True North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT True North Edition

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1627065564
  2. 1627065614
  3. 1627065623
  4. 1627065635
  5. 1627065646
  6. 1627065650
  7. 1627065657
  8. 1627065663
  9. 1627065672
  10. 1627065681
  11. 1627065696
  12. 1627065706
  13. 1627065712
  14. 1627065729
  15. 1627065736
  16. 1627065741
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7385411
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG474794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1LT 1500 4WD CREW 

TRUE NOTRTH EDITION.

AUTO LOCKING RR DIFFERNTIAL

TRAILERING PACKAGE

AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE

10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT 

REMOTE VEHICLE START 

110V AC POWER OUTLET

REAER WINDOW DEFOGGER

TILT/TELESCOPING STRG.COLUMN

LED FRONT FOG LAMPS

SPRAY-ON BED LINER

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS  (DEALER INSTALLED)

REAR AXLE - 3.42 RATIO 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2014 Jaguar XJ XJL P...
 99,718 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX
 222,124 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX
 176,219 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory