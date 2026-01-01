2017 GMC Sierra 1500

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<p>2017 GMC SIERRA!</p><p data-start=67 data-end=458><strong data-start=67 data-end=191>As required by OMVIC AS-IS advertising regulations, all vehicles listed as “AS IS” must include the following statement:</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=67 data-end=458><em data-start=194 data-end=456>This vehicle is sold ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties. It may not be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or suitable for regular use, and could require repairs at the buyer’s expense. Registration for driving may not be possible in its current condition.</em></p><p> </p><p data-start=460 data-end=715>Please note that our AS IS vehicles have <strong data-start=501 data-end=523>not been inspected</strong> for certification/safety. We strongly recommend having the vehicle checked by a certified local mechanic before purchase, or you are welcome to bring a mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle.</p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).</strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Office#  519 666 2800 </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TEXT# 519 630 6660</span></strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=312 data-end=770><strong>- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price<br>- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)</strong><br><strong>- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value </strong><br><strong>- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary</strong><br data-start=352 data-end=355><strong>- /CARFAX reports available on all cars</strong><br data-start=462 data-end=465><strong>- /Extended warranty options available</strong><br data-start=590 data-end=593><strong>- /Financing options available</strong><br data-start=642 data-end=645><strong>- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</strong><br data-start=714 data-end=717><strong>- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><strong>Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY </strong></p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

277,656 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Watch This Vehicle
14085381

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
277,656KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray-Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,656 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC SIERRA!

As required by OMVIC AS-IS advertising regulations, all vehicles listed as “AS IS” must include the following statement:

 

"This vehicle is sold ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties. It may not be roadworthy, mechanically sound, or suitable for regular use, and could require repairs at the buyer’s expense. Registration for driving may not be possible in its current condition."

 

Please note that our AS IS vehicles have not been inspected for certification/safety. We strongly recommend having the vehicle checked by a certified local mechanic before purchase, or you are welcome to bring a mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle.

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!

 

Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. 

 

Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660

 

 

- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value 
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. 

 

Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-666-2800

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2017 GMC Sierra 1500