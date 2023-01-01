Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

179,624 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1689105185
  2. 1689105183
  3. 1689105187
  4. 1689105183
  5. 1689105184
  6. 1689105186
  7. 1689105189
  8. 1689105186
  9. 1689105189
  10. 1689105186
  11. 1689105191
  12. 1689105190
  13. 1689105189
  14. 1689105187
  15. 1689105190
  16. 1689105190
  17. 1689105184
  18. 1689105190
  19. 1689105190
  20. 1689105190
  21. 1689105266
  22. 1689105266
  23. 1689105266
  24. 1689105266
  25. 1689105265
  26. 1689105265
  27. 1689105265
  28. 1689105265
  29. 1689105265
  30. 1689105266
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166391
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F01HA800285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2009 Jeep Wrangler S...
 234,522 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 214,511 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord To...
 165,361 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory