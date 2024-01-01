$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie 5.7L Crew Cab
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,764 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Crew cab 5.7L
Looking for a reliable and spacious pickup truck that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie, proudly offered by Cars in Lobo. This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful engine, perfect for tackling any task, and its 4-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to handle any terrain. With 248,764 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and experience the luxurious Laramie trim, featuring premium leather seating, a heated steering wheel, and heated and cooled front seats. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a premium sound system. And with its array of safety features like a backup camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
