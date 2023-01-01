2017 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 8 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10385874

10385874 VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS511943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 88,822 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.