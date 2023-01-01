Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

88,822 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

SE

2017 Toyota Highlander

SE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385874
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS511943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SE!

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

 

 

 

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

