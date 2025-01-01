Menu
2017 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG WOLFSBURG EDITION!

COMES CERTIFIED, CARFAX AVAILABLE

2TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT DETECTION 

 

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

 

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

 

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We're here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

150,852 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Wolfsburg Edition

13110797

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,852KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour 2 TONE BLACK/GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,852 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG WOLFSBURG EDITION!

COMES CERTIFIED, CARFAX AVAILABLE

2TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT DETECTION

 

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

 

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

 

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

