Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour 2 TONE BLACK/GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,852 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG WOLFSBURG EDITION!
COMES CERTIFIED, CARFAX AVAILABLE
2TONE LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT DETECTION
Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998
Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
Most Vehicles Come Certified
Extended Warranties Available
We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
We Take All Trade-Ins
Financing Options Available
We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.
Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We’re here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998
