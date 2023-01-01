Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

70,357 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1676326983
  2. 1676326983
  3. 1676326983
  4. 1676326981
  5. 1676326982
  6. 1676326983
  7. 1676326981
  8. 1676326985
  9. 1676326982
  10. 1676326982
  11. 1676326982
  12. 1676326982
  13. 1676326981
  14. 1676326986
  15. 1676326984
  16. 1676326979
  17. 1676326984
  18. 1676326980
  19. 1676326980
  20. 1676326981
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,357KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614590
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2JG463703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LOBO Motors

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 70,357 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris BASE
 162,914 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 187,350 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory