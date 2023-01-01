Menu
2018 RAM 1500

146,315 KM

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

146,315KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276689
  • Stock #: 081
  • VIN: 1C6RR7SMXJS233466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 081
  • Mileage 146,315 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman Package 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

 

 

 

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

