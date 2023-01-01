Menu
Introducing the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package, a meticulously maintained vehicle with a remarkable 176,000 km on the odometer. This SUV has had a single owner and comes with a clean history, free from any accidents.

2019 Acura MDX Tech Package   Model Year: 2019 Trim: Tech Package  Mileage: 176,000 km Ownership: One Owner Accident History: No Accidents

Key Features:   Tech Package for Advanced Features Mileage: 176,000 km Accident-Free History Single Ownership

Tech Package Highlights:   Advanced Infotainment System Premium Sound System Driver-Assistance Features
Connectivity Options

Why Choose This Acura MDX:   Single Ownership No Accident History Meticulously Maintained Luxury and Performance Combined

This 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package is a testament to Acuras commitment to luxury and innovation. With advanced technology and a clean history, this SUV ensures a premium driving experience. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the sophistication of the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package. Elevate your driving with a vehicle that seamlessly combines luxury, performance, and peace of mind.

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca) CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416</span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package, a meticulously maintained vehicle with a remarkable 176,000 km on the odometer. This SUV has had a single owner and comes with a clean history, free from any accidents.

2019 Acura MDX Tech Package

  • Model Year: 2019
  • Trim: Tech Package
  • Mileage: 176,000 km
  • Ownership: One Owner
  • Accident History: No Accidents

Key Features:

  • Tech Package for Advanced Features
  • Mileage: 176,000 km
  • Impeccable Maintenance
  • Accident-Free History
  • Single Ownership

Tech Package Highlights:

  • Advanced Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Premium Sound System
  • Driver-Assistance Features
  • Connectivity Options

Why Choose This Acura MDX:

  • Single Ownership
  • No Accident History
  • Tech Package for Enhanced Features
  • Meticulously Maintained
  • Luxury and Performance Combined

This 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package is a testament to Acura's commitment to luxury and innovation. With advanced technology and a clean history, this SUV ensures a premium driving experience. The one-owner status and absence of accidents underscore its reliability and careful ownership.

 

Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the sophistication of the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package. Elevate your driving with a vehicle that seamlessly combines luxury, performance, and peace of mind.

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

