$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 021
- Mileage 176,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package, a meticulously maintained vehicle with a remarkable 176,000 km on the odometer. This SUV has had a single owner and comes with a clean history, free from any accidents.
Key Features:
- Tech Package for Advanced Features
- Impeccable Maintenance
- Single Ownership
Tech Package Highlights:
- Advanced Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Premium Sound System
- Driver-Assistance Features
- Connectivity Options
Why Choose This Acura MDX:
- Luxury and Performance Combined
This 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package is a testament to Acura's commitment to luxury and innovation. With advanced technology and a clean history, this SUV ensures a premium driving experience. The one-owner status and absence of accidents underscore its reliability and careful ownership.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the sophistication of the 2019 Acura MDX Tech Package. Elevate your driving with a vehicle that seamlessly combines luxury, performance, and peace of mind.
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
Vehicle Features
