2019 NISSAN QASHQAI S ! 

Comes fully certified , has bluetooth , back up camera , amazing on fuel , very clean

 

 

Welcome to CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your Trusted Pre-Owned Vehicle Destination!
Find us at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka ON – just 6 KM from Fanshawe Park Rd & Hyde Park Rd in London!
Contact Info OFFICE: 519 666 2800 TEXT: 226 289 3998

 

- /Quality Local Pre-Owned Vehicles
- /CARFAX Reports Available on All Cars
- /Most Vehicles Come Certified – Unless Listed Otherwise
- /Extended Warranties Available 
- /We buy cars outright no purchase necessary
- /We Take All Trade-Ins – Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Boats, You Name It
- /Financing Options Available – Apply Today!
- /We Can Register & Plate Your Vehicle for You (Licensing Extra)
- /No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Great Deals.

 

Message us anytime or come by for a test drive!
We're here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free.

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519 666 2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-3998

2019 Nissan Qashqai

164,691 KM

Details

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Certified

12744306

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S - Certified

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,691KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 016
  • Mileage 164,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Qashqai