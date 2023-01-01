$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 10217949
- Stock #: 024
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC752796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,899 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 NISSAN ROUGE AWD
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS (CARFAX AVAILABLE), CERTIFIED, GREAT CONDITION OVERALL, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE INQUIRE FOR MY DETIALS
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416
-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing
MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226 289 5416/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)
Vehicle Features
