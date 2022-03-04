Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

66,811 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1650303028
  2. 1650303028
  3. 1650303028
  4. 1650303028
  5. 1650303028
  6. 1650303028
  7. 1650303028
  8. 1650303028
  9. 1650303028
  10. 1650303028
  11. 1650303028
  12. 1650303028
  13. 1650303028
  14. 1650303028
  15. 1650303028
  16. 1650303028
  17. 1650303028
  18. 1650303028
  19. 1650303028
  20. 1650303028
  21. 1650303028
  22. 1650303028
  23. 1650303028
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8473698
  • Stock #: 016
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC139479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 016
  • Mileage 66,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Corolla LE

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

2013 Toyota Venza
145,717 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 118,831 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 123,355 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory