<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2021 Chevrolet express cargo van 2500 4.3L 93xxxKM commercial cargo van in excellent condition. $29,995 plus tax</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) <br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Office# - 519-666-2800<br /></strong></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> LOCATION <a title=Location href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cars+In+Lobo+LTD/@42.9998602,-81.4226374,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xcf83df3ed2d67a4a!8m2!3d42.9998602!4d-81.4226374 target=_blank rel=noopener>6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON</a><br />-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles <br />-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing<br />-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info<br /></span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles <a title=FINANCING APP href=https://carsinlobo.ca/fast-loan-approvals/ target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP</a></span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</span><br /><span style=font-size: 12pt;>-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT </span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>226-289-5416</span><span style=font-size: small;><span style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)</span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

93,080 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

2500 4.3L

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

2500 4.3L

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,080KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 93,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet express cargo van 2500 4.3L 93xxxKM commercial cargo van in excellent condition. $29,995 plus tax

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
Office# - 519-666-2800
TEXT 24/7 - 226-289-5416

-> LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is included in price unless stated AS IS or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on qualifying vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT 226-289-5416 /EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van