2021 Honda Civic

5,600 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing




LX ONLY 5600KM

LX ONLY 5600KM

6355 Egremont Drive, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





5,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8377668
  Stock #: 005
  VIN: 2HGFC2F57MH008633

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 005
  Mileage 5,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda Civic LX 

Honda Factory warranty 3 year 60,000km full warranty end date AUG 20 2024

Powertrain warranty 100,000KM end date AUG 20 2026

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) 
TEXT 24/7 - 226 927 2414
Office# - 519 666 2800

LOCATION 6355 Egremont Dr N0L 1R0 - 6 KM from fanshawe park rd and hyde park rd in London ON
-> Quality pre owned local vehicles. CARFAX available for all vehicles 
-> Certification is INCLUDED in price or ask about our AS IS pricing
-> We offer Extended Warranty on our vehicles inquire for more Info
-> All Trade ins welcome (Vehicles,Watercraft, Motorcycles etc.)
-> Financing Available on most vehicles APPLY NOW -> FINANCING APP
-> Register & license vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
-> No hidden fees, Pressure free shopping & most competitive pricing. 

MORE QUESTIONS? FEEL FREE TO CALL (519 666 2800)/TEXT (226 927 2414)/EMAIL (Sales@carsinlobo.ca)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Cars in Lobo





519-666-2800



