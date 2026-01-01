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<html> <p><b>CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!</b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p><b>Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. </b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p><b>Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).</b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p><b>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660</b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p><b>- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value </b></p> <br> <p><b>- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /CARFAX reports available on all cars</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /Extended warranty options available</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /Financing options available</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</b></p> <br> <p><b>- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. </b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p><b>Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY </b></p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> </html>

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

59,161 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Watch This Vehicle
14087547

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,161KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,161 KM

Vehicle Description


CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!






 






Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. 






 






Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).






 








 






CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660






 








 






- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)




- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value 




- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary




- /CARFAX reports available on all cars




- /Extended warranty options available




- /Financing options available




- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)




- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. 






 






Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY 






 






 




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-666-2800

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe