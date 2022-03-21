Menu
1985 Chevrolet Corvette

93,660 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8947963
  Stock #: 7160
  VIN: 1g1yy0784f5103630

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,660 KM

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

