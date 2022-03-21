Menu
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

0 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2WD Choice

Location

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Used
  • Listing ID: 8745137
  • Stock #: 7056A
  • VIN: 1FMZU67E42UD52392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

